Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): Churchill Brothers FC Goa on Monday held Sreenidi Deccan Football Club to a 1-1 stalemate in the final contest of the day at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata in the I-League, courtesy of goals from Vineeth Kumar Velmurugan and Komron Tursunov for their respective sides.

Sreenidi Deccan started the match with high intensity as they started putting pressure on their opponents from the very first minute of the game.

Rosenberg Gabriel was the most notable player from the Vizag-based team in the beginning as he kept bettering the opposition defence with his trickery.

But it was Vineeth Kumar Velmurugan who finally broke the deadlock in the 16th minute by chipping it over Shilton Paul. It must be mentioned that he was aided by a defensive howler from Churchill Brothers. Five minutes later, Vineeth had the opportunity to double their lead. But, he lost his one-on-one duel with Paul.

As the end of the first half neared, both sides increased the pace of the game, which resulted in Kenneth going down due to an injury. The game was stopped for three minutes as he underwent inspection and the same amount was added at the end of the first half.

Tursunov levelled the contest in the 60th minute by scoring with a volley. He was assisted by Miranda, who made a good individual run across the goal line before passing the ball to the Tajikistani forward.

Churchill Brothers upped the ante as the game reached the final 10 minutes of the regulation time as they eagerly searched for a winner. And, they almost got one in the 86th minute through Tursunov, who was the standout performer for his side in this game.

Six minutes were added in the end as both sides continued their search for a winning goal. However, in the end, they had to settle for a draw. (ANI)

