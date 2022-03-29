Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders face each other in match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The clash will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 30, 2022 (Wednesday) and has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you the RCB vs KKR betting odds and win predictions. RCB vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a disappointing start to their IPL 2022 campaign as old problems resurfaced again. The Faf du Plessis-led side were unable to defend a 200+ score against Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener played in a repeat of last season's final against Chennai Super Kings and managed to beat them comprehensively.

CSK vs KKR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, despite their losing start, RCB are the favorites to win the game. Bet365 have placed the odds in favour of Bangalore. RCB are the favourite with odds of 1.72 while KKR are a 2.10 underdogs.

CSK vs KKR Win Predictions

RCB vs KKR (Google)

According to the google predictions, RCB are likely to win the game with 56% odds in their favour compared to KKR's 46%. Kolkata have a better head-to-head record against Bangalore. The win probability is subject to change as the game progresses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2022 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).