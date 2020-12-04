Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], December 4 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC have signed 21-year-old Goan left-winger Vincy Barreto for the upcoming I-League season.

The winger was invited for trials and was able to impress GKFC's Italian head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese during the pre-season camp held at Kozhikode. Vincy has travelled to Kolkata as part of the GKFC squad.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Football Pundit Daniel Riolo Says, 'Messi Will Play For PSG'.

"I am really honoured by the interest shown by the club to sign me. I will do my best and will help the club win more trophies. Our focus is now on IFA Shield and we will give our 100 per cent in the tournament," said Barreto in an official statement.

Gokulam Kerala FC coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese had earlier said his focus is to win IFA Shield which would eventually prepare the Malabarians for the upcoming I-League. The coach feels the latest addition will be an asset to the club.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2021 To be Scheduled in Sri Lanka, Pakistan Acquire Hosting Rights for 2022 Edition, Says PCB CEO Wasim Khan.

"Vincy is a very young and skilled player. He has shown impressive skill and pace in the pre-season training. I believe he would be an asset to the club," said Annese.

The Malabarians reached Kolkata on Thursday and will continue their stay after the IFA Shield for I-League that starts in January second week.

The travelling squad consists of 25 players picked by Italian coach Annese during the pre-season camp held at Kozhikode.

Gokulam Kerala FC will lock horns with United SC in the Group D opener on December 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)