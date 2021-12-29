Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) The continuation of I League was on Wednesday thrown into doubt after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported among participating teams, staying and competing inside a bio-bubble.

It has been learnt that more than 10 participants, including at least seven players have tested positive for the virus.

Five players from Real Kashmir FC and at least one each from Mohammedan Sporting and debutants Sreenidi Deccan FC were among those who returned positive in the tests conducted on Tuesday.

"Five players and three officials from Real Kashmir and at least one player each from Mohammedan Sporting and Sreenidi Deccan FC are among those positive cases," a top league source told PTI.

An emergency meeting of the League Committee has been called to take a decision on continuation or suspension of the league that began on December 26.

"I-League is not yet suspended and we will take a decision in the emergency meeting of the league committee at 4pm today," the source added.

