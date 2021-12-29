India and South Africa are currently taking on each other at the SuperSport Park in Centurion in the 1st Test. Day three had India having an upper hand over the hosts as Mohammed Shami got five wickets and bundled out the hosts on 197 runs. Obviously, Virat Kohli's joy knew no bounds. While the Indian Test skipper was putting up his serious face, he found this one opportunity to express his happiness. So Virat Kohli was seen breaking into an impromptu dance and the video of the same was shared by one of these pages on social media. India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

On one of the occasions, the India cricket captain was seen interacting with fans and then started dancing on the beats of the dhol. Talking about India's performance on day 3, we had the Men in Blue notching up 327 runs on the board. Post this, it was Mohammed Shami's fifer that led to home to get bundled out on the score of 197 runs. Temba Buvama was the highest scorer of the team with 52 runs. Quinton de Kock became the second-highest scorer with 34 runs. When India walked in to bat, they lost Mayank Agarwal on the score of 4 runs. For now, let's have a look at the video where Virat Kohli was seen dancing.

Video:

Virat Kohli dancing to the tune. India is having a great day on field ❤😻🥳🥳... ~Virat and his dance steps are pure bliss to watch 😁❤️@imVkohlipic.twitter.com/ZocAuhYw3y — Lavanya Jessy (@LavanyaJessy) December 28, 2021

As of now, India leads the game by 146 runs and at stumps, KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur were batting for the visitors. Do stay tuned to this space for updates related to the game.

