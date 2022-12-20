New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Rajasthan United FC ran out 1-0 winners against Aizawl FC in the I-League 2022-23 match at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Skipper Martin Chaves deflected strike in the 12th minute proved to be the difference between the teams at the end of a pulsating encounter that saw multiple chances created at both ends. With this result, Rajasthan snapped a three-game winless streak while Aizawl suffer their first loss in five matches.

The first half began with the hosts seizing the initiative right from kick-off and pushing forward in numbers in search of the opening goal. They should have taken the lead as early as the third minute after Joseba Beitia's chipped through-pass allowed Martin Chaves to find Lalremsanga with a low cross. However, the midfielder fluffed his lines and blazed his shot over the bar from close range.

Rajasthan remained undeterred and continued to dominate proceedings, finally finding the net in the 12th minute. Aidar Mambetaliev found Chaves in open space down the left flank and the Uruguayan charged into the penalty area before firing in a fizzing effort that took a deflection off defender Akito Saito and went past Lalmuansanga in the Aizawl goal.

The visitors, who scored four in their previous match against Mumbai Kenkre, subsequently began to settle into their passing rhythm and looked to pose danger through set-pieces and crosses from either flank. Emmanuel Makinde came closest to the equalizer in the 28th minute as he got his head to a free-kick from the left side, but could not place his effort on target. Ten minutes later, he had a similar opportunity from a corner kick but put his header over the bar.

As the half drew to a close, both teams had minor chances to score. Aizawl's Jeremy Laldinpuia could not connect well to a cross from the right flank and on the other end, Chaves had a shy on goal from long range but it was straight at the keeper and collected.

The second half began in a similar fashion, with both sides playing positively and asking questions of the rival defenses. Nine minutes into the action, Lalremsanga played in a dangerous cross that was punched away by Lamuansanga. The rebound fell to Beitia but the Spaniard could not find space to take a shot.

Aizawl earned a golden opportunity at the hour mark through a free-kick 20 yards from goal. Substitute Lalramsanga took the set piece but it was straight at the defensive wall. The Reds did find the net in the next move but it did not count as play had already been halted for offside.

The Desert Warriors, seeking their second goal, were inches away from adding to their tally in the 69th minute. Bektur Amangeldiev's shot from outside the penalty area brushed just over the crossbar and in the next attack, Lalremsanga got on the end of a through-pass by Beitia and swept his finish narrowly wide of the post.

In the 76th minute, Aizawl spurned a glorious chance to level the score. Matias Veron, on as a substitute, raced to the by-line from the right flank and played in a delicious low cross that somehow evaded an unmarked David Lalhlansanga at the far post. Six minutes later, Lalramsanga was left free to shoot at the edge of the box but his effort was turned away for a corner by goalkeeper Rafique Ali Sardar.

Three minutes from full-time, Chaves wasted an opportunity to put the result to bed. Through on goal, he rounded the goalkeeper and had an open net ahead of him but the Uruguayan delayed his shot excessively, which allowed Kimkima to recover and thwart the eventual strike.

It almost proved to be costly as Makinde headed Zodingliana Ralte's cross against the woodwork in stoppage time but eventually, the hosts saw out the game till the end and managed to maintain their advantage despite heavy pressure. (ANI).

