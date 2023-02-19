Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Real Kashmir recorded yet another comeback victory on home soil, beating Mohammedan Sporting 3-2 in the I-League 2022-23 at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead twice through Mirlan Murzaev and Christy Davis, but the goals were cancelled out by Samuel Kynshi on both occasions. The Real Kashmir midfielder then turned provider for substitute Ernest Boateng who scored the late winner for the Snow Leopards.

Also Read | Australia 95/7 in 23.2 Overs | IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2023 Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja Dismisses Pat Cummins.

Real Kashmir started the game brightly and almost opened the scoring just six minutes in. After a tactical corner routine, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung whipped a cross into the six-yard area. The Mohammedan custodian Mithun Samanta misjudged the ball, and it hit the post before going out. Eight minutes later, much against the run of play Mohammedan Sporting scored the first goal. From the right wing, captain Marcus Joseph sent a delightful cross at the far post for Mirlan Murzaev, who beat defender Kamalpreet Singh to the ball and headed it.

Kibu Vicuna's side's lead lasted for only 13 minutes as Samuel Kynshi scored the equaliser. After receiving a pass from Bawitlung in the midfield, Kynshi charged at the Mohammedan goal and beat goalkeeper Samanta with an exquisite finish.

Also Read | India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy Match on TV With Time in IST.

However, to the dismay of the home fans, the visitors restored their lead just six minutes later. Winger SK Faiaz cut the ball back for Christy Davis at the edge of the six-yard area, and the midfielder slotted it into the bottom corner for his second goal of the season.

A few minutes before half-time, Kynshi had a golden opportunity to bring the hosts back on level terms again but was off-target with his header. A cross from the right wing by Rupert Nongrum was misread by Samanta again and the ball reached Kynshi, who had an open goal to aim for but sent his header wide.

However, Kynshi made amends just three minutes after the restart by restoring parity. The 22-year-old sent a looping cross from the edge of the penalty area, and Samanta's struggles in the Mohammedan goal continued as he could not judge the flight of the ball, which then dropped into the back of the net.

With the score locked at 2-2, it was Real Kashmir with all the pressure on the Mohammedan defence. Following a corner kick, Ibrahim Nurudeen came close to scoring in the 73rd minute. The striker received the ball right in front of the goal but was slow to react and the ball was collected by goalkeeper Samanta.

Nine minutes later, as Real Kashmir played high up in Mohammedan's half, Murzaev made a counter-attacking run into the hosts' half, and after reaching the by-line, the Kyrgyz cut back for Abiola Dauda but the Nigerian skied his effort.

With just four minutes of regulation time left Real Kashmir took the lead for the first time in the match. Ghanaian substitute Ernest Boateng scored with his first touch of the game to send the crowd into raptures. It was Kynshi with yet another goal contribution as his inch-perfect cross was neatly headed in by Boateng to seal all three points for Gifton Noel-Williams' side. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)