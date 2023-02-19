After two days of entertaining cricket, Australia are currently ahead in IND vs AUS 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Having won the toss, Australia put up a challenging total of 263 in the 1st innings. Usman Khawaja 81(125) and Peter Handscomb 72*(142) were two stars for the visitors. Meanwhile, for the Indian team, Mohammed Shami took 4 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three each. The hosts were then reduced to 139-7 by a disciplined Australian bowling attack. However, a 114-run partnership between Axar Patel 74(115) and Ravichandran Ashwin 37(71) helped the hosts to recover their innings. Ultimately India were all out for 262, giving Australia a one-run lead. Nathan Lyon picked up a five-wicket haul. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy Match on TV With Time in IST.

Australia finished day 2 with a score of 61-1. Travis Head 39*(40) and Marnus Labuschagne 16*(19) will start proceedings for the visiting side. The only wicket of Usman Khawaja 6*(13) fell to Ravindra Jadeja. With the pitch getting deteriorated, Australia will be looking to score some quick runs. At this moment, if they can somehow reach over 250, it will be a huge task for the Indian team.

Indian spin trio meanwhile have been in fine form. They will be looking to stop the visitors as early as possible. All eyes will be also on Matt Renshaw who has been named as a concussion sub for David Warner. The Australian batter had a disappointing outing in the 1st match and will be looking to make the most of this chance.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris.

