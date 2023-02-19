Australia seems to nudge their noses a little forward for the first time during this series as they extend their lead over India in third innings of the 2nd Test at Delhi by 61 runs. They have lost only one wicket till now and considering India has to bat in a crumbling fourth innings Arun Jaitley stadium pitch, Australia will look to post at least a competitive score. After scoring 263 in the first innings hey had a good start to the day as finally Nathan Lyon found his length and picked up KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in very quick succession. Virat Kohli looked in control against spin after a long time but was lacking support from the other end as Shreyas Iyer was grabbed brilliantly in the forward short leg by Peter Handscomb off Lyon. Virat tried to stich a partnership with Ravindra Jadeja but after Jadeja fell to Todd Murphy, he was also given out by a controversial LBW decision. At that time Australia was nearing towards a 100 runs lead. But Ravichandran Ashwin (37) and Axar Patel (74) stood tall once again frustrating the Aussie bowlers and by the time they got out, the lead of Australia was down to mere 3 runs. Yet, Australia cleaned up the final wicket quickly at 262 and bagged a 1 run lead which gave them a psychological advantage. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon bagged a fifer. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Fifth Indian to Complete 5000 Runs and 700 Wickets in First-Class Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023.

Like India last day, Australia had to bat in the last half an hour and they bludgeoned the Indian attack scoring very quickly. they ran off to 62/1 in the final 12 overs of the day with the loss of only Usman Khawaja. Travis Head, who came to open as David Warner is ruled out of the Test with concussion, looks ominous and if not checked on, might prove very threatening for India. Australia showed enough promises with the ball to cause problems in India in the fourth innings.

When Is India vs Australia 2nd Test Match 2023 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from February 18 (Sunday). The starting time of the second Test between India and Australia is 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Chole Bhature Aagaye’ Virat Kohli’s Excited Reaction Upon Seeing the Food Arrive in Dressing Room is All of Us! (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 on TV Day 3?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the India vs Australia Test series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the live action of the 2nd match Day 3 between India and Australia.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 Day 3?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of India vs Australia Test series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription) to catch the Online Live Streaming of the second Test between India and Australia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).