Abu Dhabi, Oct 30 (PTI) Afghanistan are aiming at a semifinal spot and are optimistic about their prospects against fancied teams such as India and New Zealand in their upcoming matches at the ICC T20 World Cup, the team's fast-medium bowler Naveen-Ul-Haq said on Saturday.

Afghanistan had notched up a 130-run win over Scotland in their campaign opener and would look to shrug off the defeat against Pakistan and return to winning ways when they take on first-timers Namibia here on Sunday.

When asked what does he feel about Afghanistan's chances against the likes of India and New Zealand on the spinning pitches of UAE, Naveen sounded positive.

"I see Afghanistan beating and having a great chance of beating any team in this competition," Neveen said at the pre-match press conference.

"As you saw last night, also Pakistan is one of, I should say, more balanced squad, balanced side. They're familiar to these conditions. They outclassed both the teams that they played against in the first two games."

With a win and a loss from their two outings, Afghanistan are currently placed second in Group 2 behind Pakistan.

"We almost got through the line (against Pakistan). But it's Namibia coming next tomorrow and then it's India and New Zealand. So we're up for it.

"We're not like all down and we will be just discussing this last game. So we will look forward and looking forward to win these matches and get our spot in the semis."

Asked about the table in Group 2, he said that it's quite open at the moment with three teams fighting for one spot. Pakistan are already through to the semifinals after recording three wins in as many matches.

"I think the table is right open, other than Pakistan who has already confirmed their spot in the semifinal, there are three teams that will be fighting for that spot because India has played one and lost one. And New Zealand has played one and lost one.

"We'll be having a great contest, great matchup coming up with them in a week's time. So you can't say much at the moment who will be qualifying or who is not. It's only Pakistan who has made it through. But there is still one spot."

Needing 24 from 12 balls, Pakistan rode on Asif Ali's four sixes against medium pacer Karim Janat to get past Afghanistan on Friday night.

He admitted that the mood was a bit low in the camp following the defeat to Pakistan after keeping them tight for a better part of the innings.

"The mood in the camp is a bit dull at the moment because after every close game, when you lose a close game, it is like desperate; you have to get back and really get back and we have to get around Karim and back him up because it can happen to anybody as it has happened before. So really get back, insha'Allah."

