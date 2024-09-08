Greater Noida, Sep 8 (PTI) Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran is a doubtful for the one-off Test against New Zealand after copping up an injury here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old opening batter hurt his ankle during team's final practice session ahead of Afghanistan's first ever Test against New Zealand, starting here on Monday.

Also Read | AFG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, One-Off Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Afghanistan vs New Zealand Match in Greater Noida.

"Today, in the practice session, Ibrahim had an injury in his ankle. But it's not sure 100 per cent what will happen tomorrow. We will see what will happen with him," Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi informed at the pre-match press conference.

Zadran has played seven of Afghanistan's nine Tests. He had scored his maiden century in the format earlier this year in February against Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Former Asian Games Gold Medallist Shooter Randhir Singh Elected As First-Ever Indian President of Olympic Council of Asia.

Afghanistan are already without start spinner Rashid Khan.

Persistent rain has marred Afghanistan and New Zealand's preparation for this historic Test.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)