Dubai, Nov 25 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has re-appointed Singapore's Imran Khwaja as Deputy Chair for a two-year term.

Khwaja currently holds an Associate Member Director position on the ICC Board having been re-elected at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2022.

Also Read | Criticism Gets Best Out of Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Portugal Midfielder Bruno Fernandes; Urges Critics to 'Dish Out More'.

Khwaja was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008 and has served as Deputy Chair since 2017.

Few days back, New Zealand's Greg Barclay has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of the ICC for a second two-year term.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of NED vs ECU on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Barclay was elected unopposed following the withdrawal of Zimbabwe's Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the ICC Board reaffirmed its full support to the New Zealander to continue at the helm.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had also been elected as the head of ICC's all powerful Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee at the board meeting earlier this month. Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is the head of ICC's men's cricket committee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)