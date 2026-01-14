New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The India Under-19 team will kickstart its campaign for the record-extending sixth ICC U19 World Cup title against the USA at Bulawayo on Thursday under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre.

Team India, who lost by 79 runs to Australia in the U19 WC 2024 final courtesy a fine spell from Mahli Beardman (3/15), which restricted India to 174 all out in chase of 254, will be aiming for revenge, while the Australian unit, led by Oliver Peake, would be aiming to level India with a fifth title win.

The 2026 edition will take place from January 15 to February 6 and will be co-hosted Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Leading up to the U19 World Cup this year, the Indian team has won 16 Youth ODIs and lost just five, with a fantastic win percentage of over 76. As they head into the tournament, they have the best win-loss ratio of 3.2.

Leading India's batting is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has scored 973 runs in Youth ODIs at an average of 54.05, with three centuries and four fifties and a best score of 171. His strike rate is over 164, and he is one of the most dangerous batters heading into the tournament.

Spin all-rounder Kanishk Chauhan is the leading bowler heading into the tournament, with 22 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 24.13, with best figures of 3/20.

Right-arm pacer Deepesh Devendranhas also done a fine job, with 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 27.86, with best figures of 3/16.

Leading up to the tournament, India U19 has won five series out of six, with a 3-0 clean sweep against Australia at home, a tightly fought 3-2 win over England in the UK, a 3-0 series win against Australia being the highlights. They also secured a 3-0 series win in South Africa.

However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cups have not been India's strongest tournaments, as they lost to Pakistan by 191 runs in a one-sided final last year and to Bangladesh Under-19 in 2024 by 59 runs. So, the big-match ability of Team India will be put to the test.

Top three Indian batters leading upto the tournament:

-Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 973 runs in 18 matches at an average of 54.05, with a strike rate of over 164, with three centuries and four fifties and best score of 171.

-Vihaan Malhotra: 511 runs in 12 matches at an average of 46.45, with a strike rate of 100, including a century, three fifties and a best score of 129.

-Abhigyan Kundu: 494 runs in 15 matches and 14 innings at an average of 54.88, with a strike rate of over 102, with three fifties and a best score of 87*.

Top three Indian bowlers leading upto the tournament:

-Kanishk Chauhan: 22 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 24.13, with best figures of 3/20.

-Deepesh Devendran: 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 27.86, with best figures of 3/16.

Kishan Singh: The left-arm pacer has 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.28, with best figures of 4/46.

India U19 World Cup 2026 squad

Indian U19 cricket team: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan. (ANI)

