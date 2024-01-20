Bloemfontein [South Africa], January 20 (ANI): Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby-led Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field first against Uday Saharan's India in the Under 19 World Cup 2024 in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

In the 3rd match of the tournament, the defending champions India will lock horns against the 2020 champions Bangladesh. Both sides will lock forward to start the extravagant tournament with a win.

Also Read | Bangladesh Opt To Bowl Against India in ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024.

The Men in Blue's Arshin Kulkarni will play a crucial role during the tournament. He is a fast-bowling all-rounder who is known for his big-hitting abilities. In his last five innings for India U19, he has made 206 runs at an average of 51.50 with two half-centuries, with a strike rate of over 163 in five T20 innings, a format in which he has 147 runs. In five ODIs, he has five wickets while he has four wickets in his T20 career so far.

The 19-year-old Uday will be captaining the U19 and is the oldest member of the squad. He will be 19 years and 97 days of age during India's campaign against Bangladesh. In seven ODIs so far, Uday has scored 197 runs in six innings at an average of 39.40, with a century and a fifty.

Also Read | 'Sight Unseen Is Always Difficult for Batters' Says Andrew McDonald on Australia's Batting Struggle Against Shamar Joseph.

India U19 Playing XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish (Wk), Murugan Abhishek, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (wk), Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (C), Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)