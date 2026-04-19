Margao (Goa) [India], April 19 (ANI): Rajasthan United FC registered a 2-1 comeback win against Dempo SC in the Indian Football League 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Sunday.

According to a release, Gerard Artigas and Thomyo L Shimray scored for Rajasthan United, while Marcus Joseph netted for Dempo SC.

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The result moved Rajasthan United to third in the standings with 17 points from nine matches, while Dempo remained sixth with nine points from as many matches.

Dempo SC made one change to their starting XI, with Ariston Costa replacing Darell Mascarenhas. Rajasthan United FC brought in Gautam A Virwani, Pragyan Sundar Gogoi, Pangambam Naoba Meitei and James Kithan, while Shimray, Shafeel PP, Bhabindra Malla Thakuri and Kiatalua Tadeu Emous dropped out of the starting line-up.

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The Golden Eagles made a sharp start and tested Rajasthan inside the opening minute, as Joseph struck from distance, forcing a diving save from keeper Kithan. The Rajasthan goalkeeper was called into action again soon after, getting down quickly to deny Knerkitalang Buam from close range in the fifth minute, the release said.

Dempo controlled possession in the opening exchanges, using the width effectively and applying sustained pressure through an organised press, which disrupted Rajasthan's attempts to build from the back. Rajasthan, however, began to settle after the first ten minutes, with the contest shifting into a more even midfield battle.

Dempo continued to threaten, and in the 17th minute, Richmond Kwasi Owusu made a run into the box, but a timely defensive challenge denied him a shot.

The breakthrough came in the 22nd minute. A well-worked move from the right flank found Nestor Dias, who laid the ball into the path of Joseph. The forward controlled the ball on his chest before finishing on the half-volley.

Rajasthan were pushed deeper after conceding, with Dempo continuing to advance through the flanks. A lapse at the back in the 34th minute nearly proved costly when Pragyan Sundar Gogoi was dispossessed under pressure from Owusu, but Kithan reacted quickly to clear the danger.

Rajasthan's attacks came largely from wide areas, though Pangambam Naoba Meitei and Gerard Artigas struggled to deliver effective crosses. Artigas did find space for a shot in the 41st minute, but his effort was comfortably collected by Ashish Sibi.

Rajasthan ended the half on a more positive note, pushing bodies forward, but Dempo maintained their defensive shape to take the lead into the break.

Rajasthan made an immediate impact after the restart, equalising within two minutes. Meitei delivered a cross from the right, which was met by Artigas at the far post, as he headed the ball into the net despite Sibi getting a hand to it.

Owusu was booked soon after as the tempo increased. Rajasthan continued to push forward, while Dempo's defence was forced to absorb sustained pressure.

In the 57th minute, Rajasthan completed the turnaround. Novin Gurung delivered a cross from the right, which Shimray converted with a first-time volley.

Dempo struggled to recreate their first-half attacking patterns after going behind, while Rajasthan maintained control without creating many clear chances. Rajasthan threatened from a set-piece in the 73rd minute, with Meitei's effort deflected behind, before Fernandes was denied a shooting opportunity moments later.

Dempo came close in the 82nd minute when Gutierrez attempted a shot from close range following a corner, but Kithan produced a reflex save.

As time ran out, Dempo attempted efforts from distance, including a late attempt from Gutierrez, but Kithan remained composed. Despite six minutes of added time, Rajasthan held on to secure the win. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)