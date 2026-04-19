Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won the toss and elected to bowl first in a high-stakes PKBS vs LSG IPL 2026 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. In what is being billed as a clash of contrasting fortunes, the unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) aim to extend their lead at the top of the table, while a returning Rishabh Pant looks to revitalise a struggling Lucknow side currently languishing in the bottom half of the standings. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant, cleared to play after a recent injury scare, opted to field first on a surface known for its quick outfield and dew factor. The decision has immediately brought the 'Impact Player' rule into sharp focus. With Punjab batting first, Shreyas Iyer has structured his XI to maximize early aggression, keeping specialized reinforcements in reserve to adapt to the match progression.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs Abdul Samad

Digvesh Singh Rathi

Matthew Breetzke

Mayank Yadav

Himmat Singh

Punjab Kings Impact Subs Vijaykumar Vyshak

Harpreet Brar

Suryansh Shedge

Yash Thakur

Vishnu Vinod Lucknow Super GiantsXI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan. Punjab Kings XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. : Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. Mullanpur, Chandigarh Weather and Rain Forecast for PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Punjab Kings enter today's fixture as the only undefeated team in the competition, riding high on the form of openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Their bowling attack, led by Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, has been the most clinical in the league so far. Conversely, Lucknow are desperate to break a two-match losing streak. The reliance on overseas stars like Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh has yet to yield consistent results, making the strategic use of the Impact Sub vital for their hopes of an upset victory in New Chandigarh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).