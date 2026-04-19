Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won the toss and elected to bowl first in a high-stakes PKBS vs LSG IPL 2026 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. In what is being billed as a clash of contrasting fortunes, the unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) aim to extend their lead at the top of the table, while a returning Rishabh Pant looks to revitalise a struggling Lucknow side currently languishing in the bottom half of the standings. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.
Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant, cleared to play after a recent injury scare, opted to field first on a surface known for its quick outfield and dew factor. The decision has immediately brought the 'Impact Player' rule into sharp focus. With Punjab batting first, Shreyas Iyer has structured his XI to maximize early aggression, keeping specialized reinforcements in reserve to adapt to the match progression.
- Abdul Samad
- Digvesh Singh Rathi
- Matthew Breetzke
- Mayank Yadav
- Himmat Singh
- Vijaykumar Vyshak
- Harpreet Brar
- Suryansh Shedge
- Yash Thakur
- Vishnu Vinod
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).