Montreal, Jul 31 (AP) Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek easily advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open, beating Guo Hanyu of China 6-3, 6-1.

Playing for the first time since routing Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final for her sixth major, Swiatek raced to a 4-0 lead to push her games winning streak to 24.

“I think I played a really solid match today,” Swiatek said. “Playing the first match on hard court after a pretty long break from the surface is always tricky, so I'm happy that I just focused on myself, adjusted to the conditions and played well.”

On Friday, the second-seeded Polish star will face Eva Lys of Germany, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in a night match.

Two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula of the United States also advanced, topping Marie Sakkari of Greece 7-5, 6-4. Fifth-seeded Amanda Anisimova, also of the United States, beat Lulu Sun of New Zealand 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Sixth-seeded Madison Keys of the United States beat Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-1, and former top-ranked player Naomi Osaka of Japan rallied to edge Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3. (AP)

