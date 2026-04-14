Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], April 14 (ANI): Roundglass Golf Academy athletes Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Anshul Mishra continued their rise in the junior circuit in the country, delivering impressive performances on the national amateur circuit, securing podium finishes in their respective Indian Golf Union (IGU) championships last week.

Competing at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur last week, Guntas Kaur Sandhu finished as the runner-up in both the Overall Category and the A and B combined category at the IGU Eastern India Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Championship 2026. Her strong showing continues a remarkable run of form on the domestic circuit.

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Simultaneously, Anshul Mishra showcased his competitive edge at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club in Hyderabad from April 7 to April 10. He finished as the joint runner-up in the highly competitive IGU Hyderabad Amateur Golf Championship 2026, adding another significant result to his already impressive season.

"We are incredibly proud of both Guntas and Anshul for their consistent performances at the highest level of Indian amateur golf. Their dedication and ability to compete under pressure perfectly reflect the high-performance culture we are building. These results validate our holistic approach to coaching and player development, " said Jaskirat Grewal, Head Coach of the Roundglass Golf Academy and Dronacharya Awardee.

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Based at the prestigious Chandigarh Golf Club, the Roundglass Golf Academy is offering a world-class training environment for elite Indian golfers, mentored by India's No. 1 professional golfer and Brand Ambassador, Shubhankar Sharma. (ANI)

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