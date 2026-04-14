Former Australian fast-bowling legend Brett Lee has paid an emotional tribute to the iconic Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle, following her death on Sunday, 12 April 2026, at the age of 92. In a poignant social media post, Lee revisited their unique cross-cultural collaboration, remembering the singer not only for her extraordinary vocal talent but for her "warmth and generosity." Mohammed Siraj Hugs, Consoles Zanai Bhosle as Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away (Watch Video).

Bhosle, a pillar of the Indian music industry with over 12,000 recorded songs, passed away due to age-related multi-organ failure. Her death has sparked an outpouring of grief from the global music and sporting communities alike.

The 'Haan Main Tumhara Hoon' Song Collaboration

Brett Lee’s connection with Asha Bhosle dates back to 2006, a rare moment when the worlds of international cricket and Bollywood collided. During the ICC Champions Trophy in India, Lee was invited to participate in a global music project titled Asha and Friends.

The result was the hit duet "You’re the One for Me" (also known as Haan Main Tumhara Hoon). Lee, an accomplished guitarist and songwriter, reportedly wrote the lyrics for the track in just 30 minutes between practice sessions. The song featured Lee singing in both English and Hindi, famously crooning the line, "Haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga," much to the delight of his Indian fanbase.

In his tribute shared on Instagram on Monday, Lee reflected on the lasting impression Bhosle left on him during their recording sessions and subsequent meetings. "I had the pleasure of writing and recording 'You’re the One for Me' with Asha Bhosle back in 2006," Lee wrote. "What stayed with me most wasn't just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much, she carried herself with such warmth."

'Extraordinary Talent, Humble Soul'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58)

Haan Main Tumhara Hoon Song: Watch Video

In his autobiography, My Life, Lee famously described Bhosle as the "Aretha Franklin of Indian music," a testament to her versatility and the power of her legendary voice. He also recalled a cherished memory from 2007, when the duo met at the Sydney Opera House and Bhosle gifted him a personally signed album, which he described as one of his "greatest treasures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).