New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has given the Indian Golf Union (IGU) the go ahead to organise the inaugural edition of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) in January next year.

The League will be organised in partnership with Bharat Golf Private Limited.

The ministry nod came after IGU Director Major General (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan, along with members of the IGPL Board and Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) secretary general Champika Sayal, met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here on Wednesday.

"I can say with utmost pleasure that the Sports Ministry has given us the nod to organise the first-ever Indian Golf Premier League, which aims at popularising the sport in Bharat," Bhushan said in a press release.

"The IGPL will be organised in January 2026. Through IGPL we will scout and nurture world-class golf talent who will proudly represent Bharat on the global stage," he added.

IGPL will be a city-based franchise league which will have both amateurs and professionals playing in a team format.

"The IGPL envisions providing international standard training facilities and coaching to over 10 lakh school and college students in the next three years."

Mandaviya had recently spoken about promoting a league culture in Indian sports and had promised ministry's assistance for this.

