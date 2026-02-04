Dubai [UAE], February 4 (ANI): The International League T20 continues to play a meaningful role in strengthening UAE cricket, with the recently concluded fourth season offering players sustained exposure to high-intensity competition alongside leading international names, according to a release.

As attention turns to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, several UAE players who featured in the ILT20 will represent the nation on the global stage, building on the experience and confidence gained during the ILT20.

Muhammad Waseem, who secured the coveted Blue Belt (Best UAE Player) for the fourth-year running, amassing 370 runs in 13 innings as MI Emirates made their way to the final, will lead the UAE team.

"Every season, the ILT20 gives UAE players great competitive exposure. Whether you are an experienced player or a prospect, time out in the middle is the most important thing for any player. Adding to that is the fact that you are surrounded by some of the best cricketing minds in the world for over a month. It really helps you understand your game and read match situations. We now hope we can execute those learnings as we head into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," said Waseem.

Haider Ali turned out for Dubai Capitals for a third consecutive season and finished among the side's leading wicket-takers with 10 wickets. Left-arm pacer Muhammad Jawadullah was also a regular feature for the Capitals, with both bowlers forming part of a formidable attack that included Afghanistan's Waqar Salamkheil (18 wickets) and Gulbadin Naib (12 wickets), an experience that augurs well for the duo ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Notably, UAE pacers Junaid Siddique and Rohid Khan were among the most sought-after players at the ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction, securing high-value contracts of USD 170,000 with Sharjah Warriorz and USD 140,000 with MI Emirates, respectively. Their acquisitions ranked them as the fourth and fifth most expensive signings at the league's historic first-ever auction.

Also featuring for the UAE will be Alishan Sharafu and Mayank Kumar (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders); and Muhammad Farooq (Dubai Capitals), all of whom were part of ILT20 Season 4 squads.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, UAE's Group D match schedule:Tuesday, 10 February - New Zealand vs UAE, Chennai.Friday, 13 February - Canada vs UAE, Delhi.Monday, 16 February - Afghanistan vs UAE, Delhi. (ANI)

