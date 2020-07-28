Karachi, Jul 28 (PTI) South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir finally flew out of Pakistan after being stuck in the country since March due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan-born South African bowler flew on Sunday directly to the West Indies where he will compete in the Caribbean Premier League.

Also Read | WWE Raw July 27, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Challenges Drew McIntyre For Title Showdown at SummerSlam; Sasha Banks Defeats Asuka by Count-Out to Become Women's Champion (View Pics).

Tahir who had come to Pakistan to take part in the Pakistan Super League got stuck in Lahore when the government imposed travel restrictions soon after the suspension of the tournament due to the pandemic.

"He belongs to Lahore so he remained here until the travel restrictions were lifted," a source close to the cricketer said. PTI Corr AT AT 07281043 NNNNs work.

Also Read | Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Wins LMA Manager of the Year Award Following Reds' Maiden EPL Triumph.

"Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears," Hansal tweeted.

Parvez started his career by assisting action director Akbar Bakshi in films like Akshay Kumar's "Khiladi" (1992), Shah Rukh Khan's "Baazigar" (1993) and Bobby Deol-starrer "Soldier" in 1998.

It was with Ram Gopal Varma's "Ab Tak Chhappan" in 2004 that he started working independently and went on to have a long-standing collaboration with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan in films like "Johnny Gaddaar" (2007), Saif Ali Khan-starrer "Agent Vinod" in 2012 and "Badlapur", featuring Varun Dhawan.

Parvez is survived by wife, son, daughter-in-law and a granddaughter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)