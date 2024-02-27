New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 League will be held from December 12 to December 22, 2024.

The tournament, which was initially planned to be held in June 2023, was shifted to December, as SLC deemed the 'December window' as the most appropriate to conduct the league, as the timing will complement Sri Lanka's domestic and international cricketing calendar.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Makes Himself Available For Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Semifinals, Named In Mumbai’s Squad Against Tamil Nadu.

Lanka T10 League, Sri Lanka's newest addition to its annual cricket calendar, will feature some of the finest international stars along with Sri Lanka's top international stars, a release said.

The action-packed competition will also provide opportunities for the brightest young talents in the country to mix, mingle, and play along with international stars.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of RCB-W vs GG-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

"I have full confidence that this tournament will be a resounding success, contributing to Sri Lanka Cricket's ability to stay current with the evolving trends in the game," Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket, said according to the release.

"We foresee that this event will not solely captivate cricket enthusiasts, but also serve as a catalyst for popularizing the tournament broadly."

Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO, IPG Group said it is a great stepping stone for them as they get to organise another exciting chapter in Sri Lankan Cricket.

"Our league unites the top international stars and local talent on an exciting platform for cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Together, we aim to make history and elevate the game with every thrilling match."

The tournament will feature six men's teams covering regional cricket epicentres, with each team consisting of a squad of 16 players, along with six foreign players.

The matches will be played in some of Sri Lanka's top international cricket venues and under lights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)