Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium, kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony that witnessed a live musical performance and a scintillating drone show at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Indian Street Premier League - T10 is a pioneering Tennis Cricket League with a primary mission to discover, nurture, and elevate cricketers from grassroots levels. It endeavours to unite the finest local cricket talent in India, creating a comprehensive platform for players to showcase their skills, as per a press release from ISPL.

The league aspires to transcend boundaries and establish itself as an international platform, fostering the growth of future cricketing superstars while adding structure to the cricket scene in cities.

And the electrifying opening ceremony in the presence of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Akshay Kumar, Saif and Kareena Kapoor-Khan, Suriya Sivalkumar and Ram Charan, who are also team owners, only added to the glamour of the league.

A special 'Exhibition Match' between Tendulkar-led Masters XI and Akshay Kumar-led Khiladi XI was held before the start of the competition with the former emerging victorious. The match was followed by a live performance from 'Gully Boy' fame actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dharavi Rockers Band and a drone show by Karishma Kotak.

The inaugural edition will witness six teams - Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar ke Veer, Chennai Singams, Tigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Bangalore Strikers will vie for honours over the next 10 days with the winner taking home the coveted trophy and handsome prize money. (ANI)

