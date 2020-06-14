Sports News | Incredibly Heartbreaking: KL Rahul on Passing Away of Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian cricketer KL Rahul on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

Also Read | La Liga to Prosecute Pitch Invader Seeking Selfie With Lionel Messi During Mallorca vs Barcelona Clash.

"Incredibly heart breaking to hear of Sushant Singh's passing. Talented and versatile on-screen. A big loss for Indian cinema. May you rest in peace," KL Rahul tweeted.

Expressing shock over the passing away of Rajput, Suresh Raina wrote: "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi's biopic. We've lost a handsome, ever smiling actor. Om Shanti!"

Also Read | WWE Backlash June 14, 2020 Live Streaming, Preview & Match Card: Edge vs Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley & Other Matches to Watch Out For.

Sharing similar sentiments, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami said he is 'deeply shocked and saddened" to learn about the death of the actor.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the loss of #SushantSinghRajput. A fine actor gone too soon. Will always remember our meeting. RIP brother," Mohammad Shami tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)