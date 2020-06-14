WWE Backlash June 14, 2020 Live Streaming, Preview & Match Card: Edge vs Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley & Other Matches to Watch Out For

WWE Backlash is an upcoming pay-per-view of WWE which will take place on June 14, 2020. WWE Backlash 2020 will be the fifteenth event in the Backlash chronology. Wrestlers from Raw and SmackDown brand will feature in this event. WWE Backlash 2020 will take place at Performance Center in Orlando, Florida without any audience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. This time Backlash is headlined as the, 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever', this is mainly due to Edge vs Randy match. Drew McIntyre will also defend his WWE Championship title against Drew McIntyre at Backlash 2020. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live streaming of WWE Backlash 2020 along with match card details. WWE Raw June 8, 2020 Results and Highlights: Edge Joins Christian on ‘The Peep Show’ Ahead of His Match Against Randy Orton at Backlash (View Pics)

Edge made a comeback this year in WWE at Royal Rumble pay-per-view, after which he went into a feud with Randy Orton. At WrestleMania 36, we witnessed a classic 'Last Man Standing Match' between Edge and Randy Orton, which Rated R won. The Viper would indeed be eagerly waiting for revenge and again rise on the top. Apart from this match fans will look forward to Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship, we saw both wrestlers into some serious brawl on past few episodes of Raw. The Scottish Psychopath after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become WWE champion, successfully defended his title last month at Money in the Bank pay per view against Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see how he overcome against 'The All Mighty' Lashley. The Undertaker Regrets His Decision of Choosing Brock Lesnar Over Roman Reigns After Former Broke His WrestleMania Winning Streak.

Match Card For WWE Backlash 2020

1. Edge vs Randy Orton - Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

2. Drew McIntyre (c) vs Bobby Lashley- WWE Championship

3. Asuka (c) vs Nia Jax - Raw Women's Championship

4. Apollo Crews (c) vs Andrade - WWE United States Championship

5. Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs The IIconics - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

6. Braun Strowman vs The Miz & John Morrison - Handicap Match For WWE Universal Championship

7. Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

WWE Backlash 2020 Live Location, Date and Television Broadcast

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Day and Date: Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Where to Watch WWE Backlash 2020 Through Online Streaming: WWE Backlash 2020 can be watched online by subscribing to WWE Network. The upcoming event of WWE can also be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV in India.

When and Where to Watch WWE Backlash 2020 in India: WWE Backlash 2020 can be viewed live on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in India for English commentary. Fans who would love to watch the show in Hindi commentary can view Backlash 2020 on Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD. The main show will be live from 4:30 AM IST on June 15, 2020.

Asuka won Raw Women's title after winning the Money in the Bank ladder match last month which had the belt inside the briefcase. This thing happened as Becky Lynch surrendered Raw Women's title due to her pregnancy. It will be interesting to see how Asuka defend her title against the heel turned Nia Jax. There is also a possibility of Bray Wyatt making an appearance during Braun Strowman's match. WWE Backlash 2020 is expected to offer lot of entertainment with enthralling action. Stay tuned with LatestLY for results and updates.

