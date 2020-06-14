La Liga to Prosecute Pitch Invader Seeking Selfie With Lionel Messi During Mallorca vs Barcelona Clash

La Liga have decided to take legal action against the man who invaded the pitch during Mallorca vs Barcelona clash on Saturday. The game was played behind closed doors at the Son Moix stadium but somehow a fan managed to enter the field around the 53rd minute in an attempt to get a photograph with Lionel Messi but was escorted away by security before that. Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video).

La Liga has a strict protocol when it comes to matches being played inside an empty stadium and have not taken a liking to the fan who breached security measures, which are kept in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, by entering the field early in the second half.

‘La Liga will file criminal actions against the invader who entered the pitch without permission and broke the protocols established in current health legislation and disobeyed the orders of private security personnel’ said the league in an official statement.

‘His actions constitute a crime. La Liga wants to express its absolute condemnation of this type of conduct that jeopardises the health of others and the integrity of the competition.’ They added.

Watch the Incident

You got to be kidding me: bottom right of the screen, pitch invader with Argentina shirt looking for selfies at Mallorca-Barcelona behind closed doors. Great health protocol pic.twitter.com/2GAGK192VO — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 13, 2020

The fan who is a Mallorca resident while speaking to a Spanish radio station revealed that he climbed a two-meter fence to enter the stadium. ‘I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening, I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he’s my idol,’ said the fan.

Speaking of the game, Barcelona came out 4-0 winners with goals from Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba, Martin Braithwaite and Lionel Messi. The Argentine continued his fine form as along with his goal. He assisted twice as well. With this win, Barcelona have widened the gap at the top of the table to five points.

