Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

La Liga to Prosecute Pitch Invader Seeking Selfie With Lionel Messi During Mallorca vs Barcelona Clash

Football Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 08:19 PM IST
A+
A-
La Liga to Prosecute Pitch Invader Seeking Selfie With Lionel Messi During Mallorca vs Barcelona Clash
Fan Invades Pitch During Mallorca-Barcelona (Photo Credits: Twitter)

La Liga have decided to take legal action against the man who invaded the pitch during Mallorca vs Barcelona clash on Saturday. The game was played behind closed doors at the Son Moix stadium but somehow a fan managed to enter the field around the 53rd minute in an attempt to get a photograph with Lionel Messi but was escorted away by security before that. Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video).

La Liga has a strict protocol when it comes to matches being played inside an empty stadium and have not taken a liking to the fan who breached security measures, which are kept in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, by entering the field early in the second half. Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart.

‘La Liga will file criminal actions against the invader who entered the pitch without permission and broke the protocols established in current health legislation and disobeyed the orders of private security personnel’ said the league in an official statement.

‘His actions constitute a crime. La Liga wants to express its absolute condemnation of this type of conduct that jeopardises the health of others and the integrity of the competition.’ They added.

Watch the Incident

The fan who is a Mallorca resident while speaking to a Spanish radio station revealed that he climbed a two-meter fence to enter the stadium. ‘I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening, I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he’s my idol,’ said the fan.

Speaking of the game, Barcelona came out 4-0 winners with goals from Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba, Martin Braithwaite and Lionel Messi. The Argentine continued his fine form as along with his goal. He assisted twice as well. With this win, Barcelona have widened the gap at the top of the table to five points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
La Liga La Liga 2019-20 Lionel Messi Fans Mallorca vs Barcelona Pitch Invader RCD Mallorcs vs FC Barcelona
You might also like
Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video)
Football

Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video)
Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match
Football

Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match
Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart
Football

Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart
Lionel Messi Stars in Barcelona’s 4–0 Win Against Mallorca, Twitterati Hails Argentine for Scoring Return (See Reactions)
Football

Lionel Messi Stars in Barcelona’s 4–0 Win Against Mallorca, Twitterati Hails Argentine for Scoring Return (See Reactions)
Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return
Football

Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return
CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement