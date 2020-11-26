Sydney [Australia], November 26 (ANI): Virat Kohli was far from his best in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) considering the lofty standard he had set but Australian captain Aaron Finch feels that the Indian skipper doesn't have too many weak points and is one of the best ODI players.

Kohli scored more than 450 runs in the 13th edition of IPL but the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper didn't look in the best of form.

Finch, who played under Kohli in the IPL, feels the Indian skipper doesn't have too many 'chinks in his armour' and Australia's plan would be to keep looking for the ways that can get him out in the ODI series which gets underway this Friday.

"He doesn't have too many, to be honest. If you look at his record it's second to none. His records are remarkable. I think what we need to keep in mind is we have to keep looking ways to get him out because if go away from this you could miss the trip," Finch said in a virtual press conference while replying to ANI's query.

"There are not too many chinks in his armour. He is probably the best one day player of all time. It's about sticking to our plan," he added.

Finch too went through a lean patch during his stint with RCB in the IPL. The Australian skipper, who is famous for his power hitting, scored just 268 runs in the showpiece event.

"I think scoring runs in any format gives the player confidence. When you make runs you feel good but that is easier said than done in the shortest format of the game. The form is good and it's great to have a good form behind you," said Finch.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first ODI will be played on Friday, November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest, beginning from December 17 in Adelaide.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia are on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

