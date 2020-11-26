Liverpool had quite a bad day in the outing against Atalanta in the Champions League 2020-21 at the Anfield. For the first time since 2018, The Reds lost their home game by more than one goal. Not only the team failed to score a single goal, but they even did not get a single shot on target. As per Opta, this is the first time since 2003-04, the Reds have failed to get a single shot on target in the Champions League. Needless to say that the fans are quite annoyed with the loss and they trolled the team mercilessly on social media. Mohamed Salah Available for Liverpool in Champions League Match Against Atalanta After Tests Negative for COVID-19.

Before heading on to the tweets, let’s have a look at how the game panned out for both sides. When it comes to ball possession, the hosts dominated the possession with 54 per cent and the remaining was handled by Atalanta. Liverpool made 631 passes as opposed to Atalanta who had 550 passes. The match had no goals scored in the first half. But Joseph Illicic scored a goal at the 60th minute and put the team on 1-0 and four minutes later Robin Gosens came up with a goal. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Jurgen Klopp hailed Atalanta after their loss and said that they attacked and defended well. He also said that the team made five changes that did not work out with them quite well.

 

