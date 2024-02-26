Ranchi, Feb 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the fourth Test between India and England on the fourth day here on Monday.

England 1st Innings: 353

India 1st innings: 307

England 2nd innings: 145

India 2nd Innings: (Target 192)

Rohit Sharma c Foakes b Hartley 55

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Anderson b Root 37

Shubman Gill not out 52

Rajat Patidar c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 0

Ravindra Jadeja c Bairstow b Shoaib Bashir 4

Sarfaraz Khan c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 0

Dhruv Jurel not out 39

Extras: (B-4 LB-1)

5

Total: (For 5 wickets in 61 overs) 192

Fall of wickets: 1/84 2/99 3/100 4/120 5/120

Bowling: Joe Root 7-0-26-1, Tom Hartley 25-2-70-1, Shoaib Bashir 26-4-79-3, James Anderson 3-1-12-0.

