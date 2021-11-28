Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi believes that his side should make the most use of the opportunities on the last day of the ongoing first Test against India, in order to chase down the target.

Team India found themselves on top after Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha showed grit and determination with the bat to help hosts fight back against New Zealand on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test here at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday.

"I think all three results are possible. If we bat with some good intent and make the most of opportunities to score them, then we certainly believe we can chase them down. From the Indian point of view, they'll be going full of confidence that they can stop us from doing that," said Luke Ronchi in the press conference after Day 4.

Talking about Will Young's dismissal, the coach said he felt that it was a bit disappointing. He said, "Well, I haven't spoken to Will about this, but I honestly felt that it was disappointing from my point of view."

Coming to the match, on the cusp of stumps, Team India declared their second innings at 234/7d, giving the visitors the target of 284 to win the match. For hosts, Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel remained unbeaten with innings of 61* and 28* respectively.

Shreyas Iyer again stole the show in his debut Test match with his knock of 65 helping India in a position of command on day four of the Kanpur Test.

At stumps, New Zealand's score read 4/1 with Tom Lathan (2*) and William Somerville (0*) currently unbeaten at the crease. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped the lone wicket of Will Young in the last session of Day 4. (ANI)

