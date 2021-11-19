Rachni (Jharkhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): India pacer Harshal Patel expressed happiness after being included in the Playing XI for the clash against New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday.

"It's a great feeling playing for the country. I love the game and the ultimate goal for any player is to play for the country, it's an honour, it's a privilege and I'm not going to take it for granted," said Harshal Patel during the innings break.

"Rahul (Dravid) sir has always told me that once you are done with the preparations, you gotta go out there and enjoy the game. After 9-10 years of domestic cricket and on the back of a good IPL I've reached here, so it's a satisfying moment for me," he added.

Coming to the match, the Indian bowlers led by debutant Harshal (2/25) put on a brilliant display as the hosts restricted New Zealand to just 153/6.

The trio of Harshal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar kept the Kiwi batters under check as the visitors managed to score just 15 runs from the last three overs. This after Axar Patel and R Ashwin had put the brakes on the attacking display by the New Zealand batters. (ANI)

