India and New Zealand meet in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India leads the series 1-0 after winning the first match at Jaipur by five wickets. Under newly appointed full-time T20I captain Rohit Sharma, India will be looking to seal the series here in this fixture. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping to stay alive in the series and win this encounter. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

In the series opener, bowlers and Suryakumar Yadav did a fine job and scripted an impressive win. In the second T20I, Kiwis will be hoping for a better show and stay alive in the three-game series. India are likely to go in with an unchanged side while New Zealand might make few changes to strengthen their bowling. Is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham.