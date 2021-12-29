Centurion, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard on the fourth day of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings: 327

South Africa 1st innings: 197

India 2nd innings: (Overnight 16/1)

KL Rahul c Elgar b Ngidi 23

Mayank Agarwal c de Kock b Jansen 4

Shardul Thakur c Mulder b Rabada 10

Cheteshwar Pujara c de Kock b Ngidi 16

Virat Kohli c de Kock b Jansen 18

Ajinkya Rahane c van der Dussen b Jansen 20

Rishabh Pant c Ngidi b Rabada 34

Ravichandran Ashwin c Petersen b Rabada 14

Mohammed Shami

c Mulder b Rabada 1

Jasprit Bumrah not out 7

Mohammed Siraj b Jansen 0

Extras: (B-17 LB-4 NB-6) 27

Total: (All out in 50.3 overs)

174

Fall of wickets: 1/12 2/34 3/54 4/79 5/109 6/111 7/146 8/166 9/169 10/174

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 17-4-42-4, Lungi Ngidi 10-2-31-2, Marco Jansen 13.3-4-55-4, Wiaan Mulder 10-4-25-0. More

