Centurion, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard on the fourth day of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.
India 1st innings: 327
South Africa 1st innings: 197
India 2nd innings: (Overnight 16/1)
KL Rahul c Elgar b Ngidi 23
Mayank Agarwal c de Kock b Jansen 4
Shardul Thakur c Mulder b Rabada 10
Cheteshwar Pujara c de Kock b Ngidi 16
Virat Kohli c de Kock b Jansen 18
Ajinkya Rahane c van der Dussen b Jansen 20
Rishabh Pant c Ngidi b Rabada 34
Ravichandran Ashwin c Petersen b Rabada 14
Mohammed Shami
c Mulder b Rabada 1
Jasprit Bumrah not out 7
Mohammed Siraj b Jansen 0
Extras: (B-17 LB-4 NB-6) 27
Total: (All out in 50.3 overs)
174
Fall of wickets: 1/12 2/34 3/54 4/79 5/109 6/111 7/146 8/166 9/169 10/174
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 17-4-42-4, Lungi Ngidi 10-2-31-2, Marco Jansen 13.3-4-55-4, Wiaan Mulder 10-4-25-0. More
