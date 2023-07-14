Roseau [Dominica], July 14 (ANI): Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive unbeaten ton and Virat Kohli's sensible batting display continued to guide the Indian team towards a massive lead against West Indies in the first Test match at Windsor Park on Thursday.

At the end of Day 2, India managed to put up a score of 312/2 and extend their lead to 162 runs with Jaiswal and Kohli unbeaten with scores of 143(350)* and 36(96)* respectively.

Also Read | Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country-Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

West Indies failed to build up on the momentum that they managed to gain in the final overs of the second session.

The hosts delayed their decision of taking the new ball for 20 overs. When they decided to take the new ball, Roach trapped Jaiswal for an LBW. However, the loss of two reviews on Kohli before Tea went on to haunt them back. They had already utilised all of their reviews before the moment came to actually utilise it and turn the on-field umpire's decision.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Crashes Out With Defeat to Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski in Men's Doubles Semifinals.

Keeping this instance aside both batters looked comfortable for the majority of the session. Both batters will now look to further increase the visitor's lead.

While the hosts will be keen to bounce back before the game slips away from their hands.

In the second session, Rohit and Jaiswal continued their assault on West Indies bowlers just like they did in the first session of Day 2.

The young left-handed batter completed his debut Test ton, while the Indian skipper scored his 10th Test hundred moments later.

However, Athanaze ended his moment of glory on the very next ball to bag his maiden Test scalp. Shubman Gill (6) didn't get the desired start at the number 3 spot as a sharp catch at gully by Athanaze handed Warrican his first Test wicket.

Virat Kholi came in to ensure India didn't end up losing further wickets in the final overs of the second session. India are ahead in the first Test with a lead of 95 runs and 8 wickets in hand.

While in the first session, Rohit and Yashasvi notched up India's first-run opening stand in 23 Test innings. Yashasvi started his Test career on a high note, scoring his first half-century on the second morning of the Dominica Test. He achieved the milestone in 104 balls, thanks to a four off Alzarri Joseph.

Resuming their innings at 80/0 on Day 2, India openers Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal kept the scoreboard ticking. The batting pair of Rohit and Yashasvi were decisive in their approach and made the West Indies bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his fifty soon after the day's play began while the India captain continued to pile up runs. The Indian batters rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Windies bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer. Rohit was the aggressor of the batting pair, smashing boundaries regularly.

The Indian opening pair completely dominated the West Indies bowlers as runs came thick and fast for the visitors. Alzarri Joseph was on the receiving end with Rohit smashing him for two boundaries and one maximum in an over.

Rohit displayed great resilience and determination as he brought up his fifty in the 38th over of the game. The Indian pair remained unbeaten as the visitors ended the session at the 146/0 mark with Rohit (68*) and Yashasvi (62*) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Brief score: West Indies 150 (Alick Athanaze 47, Kraigg Brathwaite 20; Ravichandran Ashwin 5-60) vs India 312/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 143*, Rohit Sharma 103; Alick Athanaze 1-33). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)