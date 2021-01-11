Sydney, Jan 11 (PTI) India were 280 for five at tea on day five, needing another 127 runs for victory in the third Test against Australia here on Monday.

Ravichandran Ashwin was batting on 7 off off 25 balls and Hanuma Vihari on 4 off 52 balls.

Brief scores: India 280/5 in 96 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 77, Rishabh Pant 97; Josh Hazlewood 2/26, Nathan Lyon 2/101). PTI

