London, Sep 5 (PTI) India were 329 for six at lunch on day four, leading England by 230 runs in the fourth Test here on Sunday.

Resuming the day at 270 for three, India lost three wickets in the session including of skipper Virat Kohli (44 off 96).

Chris Woakes removed Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) whose struggles continued.

At the break, Rishabh Pant (16) and Shardul Thakur (11) were in the middle.

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma hit his first hundred in overseas conditions to bring India back in the match after England took a 99-run first innings lead.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 329/6 (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 61, KL Rahul 46, Virat Kohli 44; Ollie Robinson 2/84, James Anderson 1/58, Chris Woakes 2/47). England 290. PTI

