Mohali, Mar 5 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja scored a hundred as India reached 468 for 7 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Jadeja was on 102 and giving him company was Jayant Yadav on 2 during the break.

Also Read | Shane Warne Dies at 52: Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and Other Bollywood Celebrities Mourn the Loss of Legendary Australian Spinner.

Lasith Embuldeniya (2/152) and Suranga Lakmal (2/86) took two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Brief Score:

Also Read | IND W vs PAK W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About India Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Match in Mount Maunganui.

India 1st innings: 468 for 7 in 112 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 102 not out, Ravichandran Ashwin 61; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/152, Suranga Lakmal 2/86).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)