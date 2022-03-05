India Women and Pakistan Women will begin their campaign at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 with a clash against each other. The match will be played on March 06, 2022 (Sunday) at the Bay Oval Stadium as both teams aim for a winning start. So ahead of the IND W vs PAK W clash in the Women’s Cricket World Cup, we take a look at the head-to-head records, likely playing XIs and key battles. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Clash, Here Are Match Results of IND W vs PAK W Last 5 Encounters.

Both sides are heading into the game on the back of decent results in the Warm-Up games as they managed to register wins in their outings. Pakistan are on a five-game undefeated run while India have bounced back from their series loss to New Zealand with three consecutive wins.

IND W vs PAK W Head-to-Head Record in WODIs

India Women and Pakistan Women have met each other 10 times in One Day Internationals and it si the Women in Blue that have the upper hand. India have won all the meetings between the teams leading the H2H record by 10-0.

IND W vs PAK W Women’s World Cup 2022 Key Players

Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami will play an important role for India Women while Aliya Riyaz and Fatima Sana have huge responsibilities for Pakistan.

IND W vs PAK W Women’s World Cup 2022 Mini Battles

Smriti Mandhana vs Fatima Sana will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game. While Aliya Riyaz vs Jhulan Goswami will also be a key battle.

IND W vs PAK W Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in India and will telecast the India Women vs Pakistan Women clash on its TV channels. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star network, will live stream the IND W vs PAK W clash in India.

IND W vs PAK W Women’s World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Women Likely Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (C), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav, RaJeshwari Gayakwad.

Pakistan Women Likely Playing XI: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (C), Aliya Riyaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin.

