North Sound (Antigua), Feb 5 (PTI) India clinched the U-19 Cricket World Cup title for the fifth time after beating England by four wickets in the summit clash, riding on a sensational all-round show from Chandigarh boy Raj Angad Bawa, here on Saturday.

Bawa shone with the ball with a sensational fiver (5/31) to help India shot England out for 189 before hitting a valuable 35 down the order to help India chase down the target of 190 with 2.2 overs to spare.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Result, ISL 2021-22: Cleiton Silva Scores Brace, Sunil Chhetri Strikes Record-Equalling Goal As Blues Secure 3-1 Comeback Victory.

It was a remarkable achievement for India, who had won the title in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, as they found themselves into a situation where they were struggling to field a playing XI after multiple players contracted COVID-19 hours before their match against Ireland.

Five members of the squad, including captain Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed, missed both the Ireland and Uganda fixtures, forcing the BCCI to fly in precautionary reinforcements.

Also Read | Manchester United's Anthony Elanga Subjected to Racial Abuse After FA Cup Defeat to Middlesbrough.

Earlier, England opted to bat after winning the toss but they were shot out by India for 189 in 44.5 overs with pacer Bawa (5/31 in 9.5 overs) and Ravi Kumar (4/34 from 9 overs) sharing the spoils.

England were reduced to 91 for seven in the 25th over but James Rew single-handedly resurrected their innings with a 116-ball 95 to help his side close in on 200.

Brief Scores:

England U-19: 189 all out in 44.5 overs (James Rew 95; Raj Bawa 5/31, Ravi Kumar 4/34).

India U-19: 195 for 6 in 47.4 overs (Shaik Rasheed 50, Nishant Sindhu 50 not out, Raj Bawa 35; Joshua Boyden 2/24).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)