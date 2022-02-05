Manchester United's Anthony Elanga was at the receiving end of racial abuse after he missed a penalty in his side's defeat to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. The 19-year old winger, who replaced Marcus Rashford, hit his shot over the bar as United fell behind 8-7 on penalties. After the match, some social media users took to Instagram to leave monkey emojis as comments on Elanga's Instagram post. It has been learnt that a lot of such comments were taken down by Meta, the parent company which owns Instagram. Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 Penalties), FA Cup 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Red Devils Knocked Out (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Elanga was not the only one to miss a penalty with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo missing one of his own early on in the match. Manchester United had taken the lead through Jadon Sancho, who scored his first goal at Old Trafford since joining the Red Devils. Middlesbrough levelled through Matt Crooks and the match went on to penalties after both teams failed to find a winning goal at the end of extra-time. Elanga appeared to be distraught after missing the penalty and Ronaldo was among those who seemed to console the youngster on the pitch.

This incident is quite reminiscent of the Euro 2020 final where England players missed penalties and had to subsequently face racial abuse on social media. Investigations are currently going on and the culprits, when identified, would face a ban from attending football matches in England.

