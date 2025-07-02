Chiang Mai (Thailand), Jul 2 (PTI) The Indian women's football team produced another commanding performance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, thrashing Iraq 5-0 here on Wednesday.

India led 2-0 at half-time.

First-half goals from Sangita Basfore and Manisha set the tone before a dominant second half saw Karthika Angamuthu, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, and Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi add to the scoreline, taking India's goal tally to an impressive 22 from three games, all without conceding a single one.

With this result, the Blue Tigresses remain unbeaten.

India are currently atop Group B with nine points and a goal difference of +22.

With Thailand, currently second in the group with six points and set to face Mongolia later in the day, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown between India and the host country on Saturday.

With only the group winner progressing, it will be a winner-takes-all affair on Saturday.

On Wednesday, India, coming off thumping wins against Mongolia (13-0) and Timor-Leste (4-0), were high on confidence and wasted no time in asserting their authority.

Crispin Chettri's side played with fluency and control, showcasing impressive cohesion across all areas of the pitch.

From the opening whistle, India seized control and used the full width of the pitch to stretch the Iraqi defence. Their midfielders dictated the tempo with intelligent passing and quick transitions.

India almost took the lead in the ninth minute through a corner, which was flicked goalward but superbly saved by Iraq goalkeeper Khalat Alzebari.

However, the Indian pressure resulted in a goal five minutes later. Sanju delivered a curling corner from the left, and Alzebari came off her line but failed to punch clear. The ball fell kindly for Sangita, who made no mistake with her header to open the scoring.

India continued to create open opportunities.

In the 35th minute, Manisha let fly from distance and saw her thunderous strike rattle the crossbar. But just before the break, the forward would not be denied.

In the 44th minute, she received the ball at the top of the box, took a touch, and sent a low shot goalwards.

What seemed a tame effort somehow trickled past the Iraq defence and under Alzebari, who was caught flat-footed.

Trailing 0-2 at the break, Iraq made a change between the sticks, replacing Alzebari with Faeza Mahmood but the momentum remained firmly with India.

Barely three minutes into the second half, Karthika Angamuthu produced the moment of the match.

Spotting the substitute goalkeeper off her line, she unleashed a stunning lobbed strike from over 25 yards that dipped perfectly into the net much to the delight of her teammates.

India continued their relentless press with waves of attacks, keeping Iraq pinned back in their own half.

The fourth goal arrived in the 68th minute through Nirmala Devi, who collected a pass in midfield, took a few steps forward, and fired a long-range effort into the back of the net.

The final goal of the afternoon came in the 80th minute. Substitute Ratanbala Devi made a darting run into the box and had her initial shot parried away by Mahmood. But she reacted quickly, pouncing on the rebound to slot home and seal India's third straight victory of the campaign.

