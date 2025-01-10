Rajkot, Jan 10 (PTI) India defeated Ireland by six wickets in the first women's ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday.

Opting to bat, Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis struck a fine 92 and shared a 117-run partnership with Leah Paul (59) as the visitors scored 238 for 7.

Also Read | India Women Beat Ireland Women by Six Wickets in IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025; Pratika Rawal, Tejal Hasabnis' Knocks Guide Hosts to Dominant Victory, Women in Blue Lead Series 1-0.

India opener Pratika Rawal (89) and Tejal Hasabnis ( 53 not out) then scored fifties to help the hosts overhaul the target in 34.3 overs.

Earlier, Lewis scored her runs off 129 deliveries, studded with 15 boundaries, as she almost single-handedly guided Ireland to a fighting total after they were reduced to 56 for 4 in the 14th over.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, January 10: LA Knight To Battle Shinsuke Nakamura for US Title, New WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton To Make Appearance and Other Match Cards for Friday Night SmackDown.

Spinner Priya Mishra was the most successful India bowler, returning figures of 2/56. Deepti Sharma (1/41) and Titas Sadhu (1/48) took a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Ireland 238 for 7 in 50 overs (Gaby Lewis 92, Leah Paul 59; Priya Mishra 2/56)

India 241 for 4 in 34.3 overs (Pratika Rawal 89, Tejal Hasabnis 53 not out; Aimee Maguire 3/57).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)