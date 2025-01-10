WWE SmackDown got very exciting last week when Women's Money in the Bank holder Tiffany Stratton cashed in her contract on Nia Jax to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Fans were extremely pleased by Tiffany's decision to cash in her Money in the Bank contract. The road to WrestleMania Kicked off after WWE Raw on Netflix was premiered previously this week. Top WWE stars like John Cena, Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and The Rock made the appearances. John Cena also mentioned that he is going to give it all to win the Royal Rumble 2025 match. R-Truth Meets the Rock After WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere, Says 'Finally Had a Chance To Meet the Final Boss'; Pic Goes Viral.

We also might get to see Cody Rhodes featuring on the show after he got into a brawl with Kevin Owens at WWE Raw on Netflix. We are also going to see Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE title in the Royal Rumble. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn will also see their storyline going forward with Drew McIntyre. Jey Uso is going to get back in winning a title for himself or we get to see Sami Zayn teaming up with Jey Uso for a tag title run.

LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura for United States Championship

LA Knight will be looking to reclaim his US title as he takes on Shinsuke Nakamura who is the current title holder. This is going to be an interesting match as the rivalry has been going on for a long time now and we might see LA Knight winning. But Royal Rumble is coming up and there might be a change in plans for LA Knight. Shinsuke Nakamura might retain in this match by using his cheap tactics.

Soon… The Nation's Champ comes back around and takes what's rightfully his… With everybody sayin'…

New WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to Appear

Tiffany Stratton will be making an appearance on the Blue Brand after betraying Nia Jax last week. Tiffany might bring her own custom WWE women's title which matches her style. She did the same with her Money in the Bank briefcase. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Reveal WWE 2K25 Release Date During Closing Segment of WWE Raw on Netflix Debut Episode (Watch Video).

There is a possibility that Charlotte Flair might make a shocking return during the Friday Night Smackdown. Charlotte and Becky Lynch have been recently added back to the WWE roster. And talking about some reports, Becky Lynch also signed a new contract with WWE. With the road to WrestleMania previously kicked off during the WWE Raw on Netflix. Cody Rhodes will be making a statement soon as he is soon going to meet Kevin Owens for a ladder match. Roman Reigns also regained Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa and it will be interesting to see what is Solo Sikoa planning with his Bloodline next.

