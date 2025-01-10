The India women's national cricket team secured a dominant six-wicket win over the Ireland women's national cricket team in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, January 10. With the ball, Priya Mishra picked up two wickets, whereas stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, and Tejal Hasabnis played valuable knocks to guide the hosts to a comfortable victory. This was India's 13th victory over the Ireland women's national cricket team in the ODI format. India Women vs Ireland Women 2025 Schedule: Get IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

While chasing 240 runs, veteran opener Smriti Mandhana provided a quick start as she scored a quickfire 41 runs. Her opening partner, Pratika Rawal, slammed a match-winning half-century and helped the Indian women take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against the Irish side.

Ireland's Gaby Lewis Played A Fighting Knock

Earlier in the match, Ireland opener and captain Gaby Lewis played a vital knock of 92 runs off 129 deliveries, including 15 fours. Apart from the Irish skipper, middle-order batter Leah Paul smashed 59 runs off 73 balls with the help of seven fours. The duo also stitched a century stand, which guided their side to a respectable 238/7 in 50 overs. For India, Priya Mishra scalped two wickets. Titas Sadhu, debutant Sayali Satghare, and Deepti Sharma bagged one wickets apiece. Sayali Satghare Receives Debut ODI Cap In Presence of Her Parents Ahead of IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 in Rajkot (See Pics).

Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis Smashes Match-Winning Half Centuries

While chasing 239 runs, India's stand-in captain, Smriti Mandhana, provided a quick start for her side. Mandhana slammed 41 runs off 29 balls, including six fours and one six. She stitched a crucial stand of 70 runs for the opening wicket with her partner Pratika Rawal. Harleen Deol (20) and Jemimah Rodrigues (9) departed in quick succession. Pratika Rawal played a match-winning knock of 89 runs off 96 deliveries, including 10 fours and one maximum. Tejal Hasabnis also slammed 53* off 46 balls with the help of nine fours. The hosts secured a comfortable six-wicket win in the first ODI in Rajkot.

