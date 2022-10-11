New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday to seal the series 2-1.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99.

Also Read | BWF World Rankings: Lakshya Sen Achieves Career-Best Eighth Spot in Men's Singles.

The spin trio of Yadav (4/18), Washinton Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shared eight wickets among them on a track that offered turn.

Mohammed Siraj (2/17) also chipped with two wickets.

Also Read | Pakistan Warm-up Matches Schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Practice Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details.

In response, India knocked off the required runs in 19.1 overs with Shubman Gill making 49 off 57 balls.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18).

India: 105 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 49, Shreyas Iyer 28 not out; Bjorn Fortuin 1/20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)