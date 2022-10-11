The 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup is soon on its way. The defending champions Australia will be hosting the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup from October 16 to November 13, 2022. A total of 16 teams participated in the competition and will battle it out over 45 matches, across seven different cities. But before we get into the action all teams will be playing their warm-up matches. Pakistan played a tri-series in New Zealand in order to prepare for the T20 World Cup and now will be focusing on the upcoming practice matches. India Warm-up Matches Schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Practice Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details.

The 2021 World Cup semi-finalists and the 2022 Asia Cup finalists will be playing their first match against their arch-rivals team India on October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Before they face the Men in Blue at the iconic stadium they will be playing their warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm up Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table, Fixture List Of Men’s Twenty20 WC Practice Matches in IST.

Pakistan Warm-up Matches Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) October 17, 2022 England vs Pakistan The Gabba, Brisbane 01:30 PM October 19, 2022 Afghanistan vs Pakistan The Gabba, Brisbane 08:30 AM

Pakistan Warm-up Matches Live Streaming and Telecast

Pakistan’s warm-up or practice matches will be broadcast live for fans. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of T20 World Cup 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of India’s practice match on its channels. Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of India’s warm-up matches. In Pakistan, PTV & ARY Digital Networks will provide the live telecast of these warm-up games.

After facing defeat in the previous world cup semi-finals and in the finals of 2022 Asia Cup. The Pakistan side is ready to give their all at the 2022 T20 World Cup as Australia hosts it for the first time.

