Mirpur, Dec 22 (PTI) India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in their first innings on the opening day of the second Test here on Thursday.

Mominul Haque top-scored for Bangladesh, who opted to bat, with a 157-ball 84.

Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) picked up eight wickets between them, while comeback seamer Jaydev Unadkat (2/50) grabbed the remaining two as India bundled out Bangladesh in 73.5 overs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 all out in 73.5 overs (Mominul Haque 84; Umesh Yadav 4/25, Ravichandran Ashwin 4/71).

