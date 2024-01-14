Virat Kohli missed the 1st T20I against Afghanistan at Mohali due to personal reasons. He made his comeback in India's T20I playing XI after more than a year in the 2nd T20I at Indore. Fans were elated to see their favourite cricket in action on the field. One of them breached security to hug Virat Kohli when he was fielding near the boundary line. Kohli allowed the fan to hug him. Fans loved his down to earth attitude for the fans and made the pictures viral on social media. ‘Ek Dum Yuvraj Singh Jaise…’ Elated Fans React After Shivam Dube Scores Consecutive Half-Centuries, Helps India Bag Series Victory in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024.

Fan Breaches Security to Hug Virat Kohli During IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024

Fan breaches security to hug Virat Kohli at Indore cricket ground. Good that he responded positively!#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/IQMxEmTFXg — Rahul Bidwe (@rahulslucky) January 14, 2024

Fan Hug Virat Kohli Near Boundary Line

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)