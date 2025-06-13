Antwerp [Belgium], June 13 (ANI): The Indian junior women's hockey team won their third consecutive game on the tour of Europe as they defeated Belgium 3-2 at the Hockey Centre of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.

Sonam (4'), Lalthantluangi (32') and Kanika Siwach (51') scored goals for India, while Marie Goenns (37') and Marte Marie (40') were the scorers for Belgium.

India took an early lead in the game as Sonam opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute with a field goal. India held their lead in the first half and then later extended it in the third quarter with a penalty corner goal from Lalthantluangi in the 32nd minute.

Belgium then promptly replied with two back to back goals in the 37th and 40th minute to level the game. Marie Goenns scored the first goal through a penalty stroke followed by a field goal by Marte Marie.

With just nine minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Kanika successfully converted a penalty corner and scored the winning goal to help India maintain their winning streak during their European Tour.

After three consecutive wins over Belgium, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will next play Australia on June 14 in their Tour of Europe.

Earlier on Tuesday, India edged past the Belgian side with a tight scoreline of 2-1 at the Hockey Centre of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium. Lalthantluangi (35') and Geeta Yadav (50') scored goals for India.

The first half remained goalless as both sides could not manage to break the deadlock in the tight contest. In the 35th minute, India finally scored the opening goal as Lalthantluangi successfully converted a fortunate penalty stroke.

In the last quarter, Van Hellemont (48') scored the equaliser through a field goal for Belgium. However, just two minutes later, Geeta Yadav replied with a field goal herself and grabbed the winner for India.

India then defended well to fend off the Belgian attacks in the final 10 minutes of the game and ensured they enjoyed another win over Belgium. (ANI)

